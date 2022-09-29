Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

