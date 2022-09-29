Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 504 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 171,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

