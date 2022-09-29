Dearborn Partners LLC Has $36.62 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of STERIS worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in STERIS by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 6,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE STE traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,397. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.14.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.