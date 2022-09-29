Dearborn Partners LLC Has $51.30 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $51,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.69. 10,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.