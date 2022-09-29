Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.41 on Thursday, hitting $399.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.