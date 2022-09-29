Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.71. 14,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,361. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.