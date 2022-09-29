Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.