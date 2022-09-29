Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,884,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.32. 5,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.