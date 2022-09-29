Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 924 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.89. 53,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.