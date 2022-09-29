Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

USA Truck Price Performance

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.