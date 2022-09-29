Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

