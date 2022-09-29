Denali Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

