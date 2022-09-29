Denali Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE SAH opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 in the last 90 days. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

