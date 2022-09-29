Denali Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

