Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 16,600 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

