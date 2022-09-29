Denali Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,821,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,793,000 after purchasing an additional 380,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

