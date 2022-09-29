Denali Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,332 shares of company stock worth $38,860,346 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $333.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.79 and a 200-day moving average of $314.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

