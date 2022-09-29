Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0271

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

