DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.32 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $907.95 or 0.04645041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 40,000 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

