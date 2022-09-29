Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,456 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

