Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 57.3% in September

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Diageo Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGEAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

