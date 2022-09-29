DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.20

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 47505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

