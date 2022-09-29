DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

