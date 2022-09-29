DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
