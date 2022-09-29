Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

DWACU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $143.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital World Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.