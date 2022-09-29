Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.38. 188,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

