Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.38. 188,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
