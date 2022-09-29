Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.80. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,388 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $876.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

