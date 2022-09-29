Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.80. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,388 shares.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 6.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $876.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
