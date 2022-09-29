Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.24 and last traded at $53.24. 85,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,546,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

