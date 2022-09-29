discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 2.2%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 638 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 652 ($7.88). Approximately 109,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 930 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £622.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6,520.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 749.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.39.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

