Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 509.7% in September

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

