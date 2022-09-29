DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09. 59,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 862,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DLocal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DLocal by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DLocal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

