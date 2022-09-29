Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Trading Down 1.8%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 6,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

