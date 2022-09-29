Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

