Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 133 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $7.60 on Thursday, reaching $213.46. 42,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $218.13 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

