Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Cigna by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.44. 46,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

