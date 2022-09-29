Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 23,602,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

