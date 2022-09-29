Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.40. 90,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,547. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

