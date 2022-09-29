Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

