Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 254,532 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 254,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Down 2.2 %

KT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 95,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

KT Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

