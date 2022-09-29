Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,627. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

