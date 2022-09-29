Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.98 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 119,654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

