Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE OKE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 116,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

