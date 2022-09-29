Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.50 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.07.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.