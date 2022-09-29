Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.78

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 2955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

