Draken Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Draken has a total market capitalization of $285,852.62 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Draken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005595 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

About Draken

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.