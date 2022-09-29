DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 356.4% in September

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.6 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 5.1 %

DSDVF stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.29. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $252.80.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

