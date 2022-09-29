Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 127,936 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.