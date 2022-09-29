Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 127,936 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.