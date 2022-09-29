Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.14. 49,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,000,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $29,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,021 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

