East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 19.7 %

NASDAQ ERESW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 161,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,021. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

