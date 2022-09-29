Eastern Bank Acquires 638 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.7 %

Marriott International stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

