Eastern Bank Acquires 8,570 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after buying an additional 1,281,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,067,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.